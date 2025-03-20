Kusturić: Verify Facts and Consult Experts Before Publishing Malicious Claims

The director of the Republika Srpska Helicopter Service Boban Kusturić called on those spreading false and malicious claims to first focus on verifying the facts and consulting with the appropriate experts to avoid incomprehensible attacks on the reputation and professionalism of relevant institutions and individuals.

“As the director of the Republika Srpska Helicopter Service, I responsibly state that neither yesterday nor during the evening hours, did our service perform any flight missions.

In addition, anyone involved in aviation and familiar with the relevant laws and regulations in the field of aviation knows that it is impossible to enter the airspace of another country without prior notification and the appropriate procedure,” Kusturić told SRNA, refuting the malicious claims and disinformation that emerged in the public, alleging that the Speaker of the Republika Srpska National Assembly crossed the border by helicopter of the Republika Srpska Helicopter Service.

Unfortunately, he pointed out, such inaccurate and unverified information once again attempts to damage the reputation and professional work of the Republika Srpska Helicopter Service – an institution that has been exposed to similar attacks since its establishment.

“However, as in the past, we refute these claims not only with words but also with our previous results, including many humanitarian flights and other activities that clearly demonstrate our dedication to work and responsibility,” said Kusturić.

He pointed out that by spreading such disinformation, the State Air Traffic Control Services Agency in Serbia is also being attacked, thus undermining the reputation and professionalism of this institution and its employees.

“This information is easily verifiable, and I believe that before such unverified disinformation and falsehoods are published, experts should be consulted. Every flight crossing a national border requires a flight plan, which is announced in advance, and such flights are under constant surveillance by air traffic control on primary and secondary radars,” explained the director of the Republika Srpska Helicopter Service.

