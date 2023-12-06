Lana Pudar qualified for the semi-finals of the European Championship!

The best BiH swimmer Lana Pudar qualified for the semi-finals of the 200 m butterfly-style race at the European Championship in small pools, which began in Otopeni, Romania.
Lana performed this morning in the 25-meter swimming pools in Otopeni, Romania, and passed through qualifying group 2.
Pudar was fourth in her race with a time of 2:08.69, and she had the eighth qualifying time overall.
In the qualifications, another BH player appeared. swimmer Iman Avdić. She swam the leg in 2:12.90 and has reserve status ahead of tonight’s semi-final races, which are scheduled at 5:23 and 5:28 p.m., BiH time.
One of the favorites in this discipline had a time of 2:08.69, which was enough for third place in her qualification group.
Lana definitely calculated and saved herself for the semi-finals, which shows that she had the eighth qualifying time.
Source: sarajevotimes.com