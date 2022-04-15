Lana Pudar wins two golds at Turkish Open Swimming Championship

Bh. best swimmer Lana Pudar won her second gold at the Turkish Open Swimming Championship on Thursday.

Yesterday she won first place in the 100m freestyle at the Olympic swimming pool in Edirne with a time of 56.66.

Pudar also set a new state record for girls under 17.

Friday is the third day of the Turkish Open, and Lana will perform in the morning qualifiers in which she will try to reach another final.

Lana won the 50-meter dolphin competition Tuesday, while she took fourth place in the 200-meter freestyle.

