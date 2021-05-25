LARGE ROOM TO INCREASE FOREIGN TRADE

Republika Srpska President Željka Cvijanović stated there was a lot of room for increasing foreign trade between Republika Srpska and Montenegro, therefore the institutions were determined to work on that issue.

After the meeting with the Prime Minister of Montenegro, Zdravko Krivokapić, Cvijanović emphasized there were important infrastructure projects on which Srpska and Montenegro could cooperate, and pointed out the construction of the Foča-Hum main road as especially important.

“Today’s conversation was in favour of what needs to be done in order to improve relations and to understand each other better,” Cvijanović told reporters.

After the meeting with the Republika Srpska president, Krivokapić will talk with Prime Minister Radovan Višković.