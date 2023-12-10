Laszlo Sipos: Serbian people and Republika Srpska have the right to self-determination

Hungarian politician Laszlo Sipos said yesterday in Banjaluka that the Serbian people and Republika Srpska have the right to self-determination, like all civilized nations.

If that means joining Serbia, Sipos pointed out, then something like that must be respected.

Sipos assessed that Republika Srpska has a strong position on preserving its national identity and that it must be defended despite attacks by a part of the international community.

“I am glad that we have Republika Srpska, and the identity of the Serbian people in BiH must be preserved in accordance with all the norms that require it,” said Sipos, who is one of the participants of the conference “Republika Srpska: Respect for Sovereignty and the Dayton Agreement.”

The International Conference “Republika Srpska: Respect for Sovereignty and the Dayton Agreement” is being held at the Academy of Sciences and Arts of Srpska.

Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik addressed the gathering where one of the participants is the distinguished political analyst James Jatras.

Members of the European Parliament and national parliaments, politicians and public figures from Italy, the Netherlands, Bulgaria, Spain, Germany, the USA and other countries also participate in the conference.

Source: srna.rs