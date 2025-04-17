Lavrov: Moscow Supports Dodik’s Efforts to Protect the Constitutional Powers of Republika Srpska (PHOTO)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov pointed out that Moscow is carefully monitoring the situation in BiH and supports the efforts made by the President of Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik in the process of protecting the constitutional powers of Srpska and its legitimate interests in accordance with the Dayton Peace Accords.

In his letter addressed to Dodik, Lavrov emphasized that Russia is counting on the continuation of a trustworthy dialogue, as well as on the further strengthening of friendly and partnership relations between the fraternal Serbian and Russian nations.

“I express my gratitude for the birthday greetings and warm wishes. I share your high evaluation of the cooperation between the Russian Federation and Republika Srpska,” Lavrov said.

He pointed out that Russia is taking comprehensive measures with the aim of reducing tension, ensuring peace, security and safety in the Balkans.

“I wish you good health, stamina and perseverance in your work for the benefit of Republika Srpska, and well-being of the Serb people,” Lavrov emphasized in his letter to Dodik.

