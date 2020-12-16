Lavrov: The Incident in Sarajevo Is a Message From External Players

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sergey Lavrov, pointed out that he did not consider the incident in Sarajevo important for Russia’s policy and the development of relations, and emphasized that the decision was not made independently, but that it was a matter of messages from external players.

– The politicians who made that decision are not independent, they obviously work on someone’s order and do not express the interests of their voters, but the interests of external forces that are not interested in the Western Balkan countries realizing the right to mutually beneficial cooperation. I remember that Federica Mogherini said that it was an area of ​​interest for the EU and that everyone else, including Russia, had nothing to do there. It is a philosophy that has been rooted since colonial times, but it is necessary to oppose that mentality – Lavrov said.

TST