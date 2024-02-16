Law on Prevention of Money Laundering and Financing of Terrorism adopted

The House of Peoples of the Parliamentary Assembly of Bosnia and Herzegovina adopted today, under an urgent procedure, the Law on Prevention of Money Laundering and Financing of Terrorist Activities, as well as a conclusion instructing the secretaries of both houses, together with the proposer of the law, to correct normative and technical errors contained in the opinion of the legislative and legal sector.

This conclusion was reached at the suggestion of the Deputy Speaker of the House of Peoples Nikola Špirić, who said during the discussion that the Serbian People’s Club will vote for the law and that one of the reasons for this is an incentive for partners in the government at the BiH level to start harmonizing the court law, on prevention of money laundering and the Election Law.

“I believe and expect that by the end of the month we will have harmonized texts and other laws that follow the recommendations from the Opinion of the European Commission,” Špirić stated.

The delegate of the Serb People’s Club in the House of Peoples Radovan Kovačević emphasized that the representatives of Republika Srpska were never a problem for BiH’s European path, and added that he was disappointed to vote for one law after another.

“We don’t currently have partners with whom we can work quickly enough to make significant strides on the European path faster,” Kovačević said.

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Peoples Dragan Čović said during the discussion that this is just one of the laws that stands in BiH’s path to the EU.

“There are still three or four left and I will invite you to try to ensure harmony in the area of your operation,” Čović said.

The head of the Bosniak People’s Club in the House of Peoples Šefik Džaferović stated during the discussion that this club will support the passing of the law, and added that it could have been passed at the previous session of this house.

The adoption of the law ended the emergency session of the House of Peoples.

This law is key to preventing the negative report of the Committee of Experts for the Evaluation of Measures Against Money Laundering and Financing of Terrorism /Manival/, whose delegation has been in Bosnia and Herzegovina since Monday, February 12, and is evaluating its progress in the field of preventing money laundering and terrorist financing.

