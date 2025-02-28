Law on the Non-Application of Laws and the Prohibition of Operations of Unconstitutional Institutions of BiH Adopted

Law on the Non-Application of Laws and the Prohibition of Operations of...

The National Assembly of Republika Srpska adopted last night, in an urgent procedure, the Law on the Non-Application of Laws and the Prohibition of the Operation of Unconstitutional Institutions of BiH.

This law stipulates the non-application and non-implementation of laws, as well as the prohibition of the operation of unconstitutional institutions of BiH within the territory of Republika Srpska.

The law specifies that the laws regarding the Court of BiH, the Prosecutor’s Office of BiH, the State Investigation and Protection Agency of BiH, and the High Judicial and Prosecutorial Council of BiH will not be applied or enforced within the territory of Republika Srpska.

The Law on the High Judicial and Prosecutorial Council of Republika Srpska was also adopted in an urgent procedure. This law regulates its establishment, operations, organization, and jurisdictions, as well as the powers, conditions, and mandate for performing judicial and prosecutorial functions, the appointment and transfer of judges and public prosecutors, and the temporary assignment of judges and public prosecutors.

The National Assembly of Republika Srpska also adopted, in an urgent procedure, the Law on Amendments to the Criminal Code of Republika Srpska, which stipulates that the failure to comply with decisions made by institutions and authorities of Republika Srpska within BiH institutions or local government units will be punishable by imprisonment ranging from six months to five years.

The Law on a Special Register and Transparency of the Work of Non-Profit Organizations in Republika Srpska has also been adopted through an urgent procedure. This law stipulates the establishment of a special register of organizations founded in Republika Srpska that receive financial or other forms of support from foreign entities, their political activities, and political actions that identify them as agents of foreign influence.

Out of 52 present lawmakers, 49 voted for these laws, while three voted against.

Opposition lawmakers did not attend the vote.

After the agenda was completed, the Speaker of the National Assembly of Republika Srpska, Nenad Stevandić, concluded the 18th special session of the Parliament of Srpska.

Source: srna.rs