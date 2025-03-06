Laws Restoring Srpska’s Jurisdictions Have Come into Force

Four laws adopted at a special session of the Republika Srpska National Assembly, which prohibit operations of the Court and Prosecutor’s Office of BiH, SIPA, and the HJPC of BiH, have come into force and will be fully implemented starting tomorrow, said Jelena Pajić-Baštinac, Secretary General to the President of Republika Srpska.

Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik signed the decrees proclaiming these laws last night and the laws have been published in the Official Gazette of Republika Srpska.

The President of Republika Srpska has signed the decrees proclaiming the Law on Non-Implementation of Laws and the Prohibition of Operations of Unconstitutional Institutions of BiH, which bans the activities of the Court and Prosecutor’s Office of BiH, SIPA, and the HJPC of BiH.

He also signed a decree proclaiming the Law on the High Judicial and Prosecutorial Council of Republika Srpska, the Law on Amendments to the Criminal Code of Republika Srpska, and the Law on the Special Register and Transparency of Non-Profit Organizations.

Dodik believes he has done a good job by signing the decrees for these four laws, which restore Republika Srpska’s laws, subjectivity, and constitutional jurisdictions.

Photo: M. Kremenović

Source: srna.rs