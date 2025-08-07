Lech Fans Say: “Kosovo is Serbia” (PHOTO)

Red Star Belgrade played away against Lech Poznań tonight in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League third qualifying round.

The atmosphere in Poznań was electric, and Lech supporters prepared an impressive choreography before the kickoff against the Serbian champions.

In addition to the choreography, the home fans—known as some of the most passionate in Europe—cheered loudly throughout the entire match. At one point, they even displayed a banner reading “Kosovo is Serbia”, reaffirming the fraternal bond between the Serbian and Polish peoples.

Red Star responded to the show of support on social media, expressing their gratitude to the Polish fans.

– Dziękuję Lech Poznań – the club wrote, which translates to “Thank you, Lech Poznań.”

Red Star defeated Lech 3–1 in last night’s match.

The Srpska Times