Legendary BiH Actor and Writer Josip Pejakovic Passes Away

Josip Pejaković, one of the greatest actors and writers of Bosnia and Herzegovina, passed away last night at the age of 78.

He was born on March 5, 1948 in Travnik. He graduated from acting in Sarajevo in the class of Kaća Dorić and Josip Lešić, making his debut in the plays “Three Sisters” and “Concert in the Egg of Arabala”.

He was engaged at the National Theatre of Sarajevo from 1970 to 2013, where he performed more than 50 premiere roles.

He is one of the winners of the prestigious Golden Laurel Wreath for his contribution to theatre at the MESS Festival in 2018.

He became famous for his monodramas: “He Has No Bosnia for Me”, “Oj life” and “O, refugee”.

He played minor but notable roles in television series and films such as: The Eighth Offensive, “Deaf Gunpowder” (Bahrudin Čengić, 1990), “The Perfect Circle” (Ademir Kenović, 1997) and others. He is a member of the New Flame Council.

The sad news of his death was first shared by his son, Dejan Pejaković.

Source: sarajevotimes.com