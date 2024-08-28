Letters of appreciation presented to the Helicopter Service of Republic of Srpska and Helicopter Unit of the Ministry of the Interior of Serbia

Prime Minister of the Republic of Srpska Radovan Višković presented the emblems of the Republic of Srpska and letters of appreciation to representatives of the Helicopter Service of Srpska and the Helicopter Unit of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Serbia for their utmost efforts in extinguishing the fire in “Sutjeska” National Park and elsewhere in Republic of Srpska, protecting the lives and property of citizens.

Višković also presented letters of thanks to Boris Trninić, Director of the Republican Administration of Civil Protection, Goran Stojaković, President of the Fire Brigade of the Republic of Srpska, and Miroslav Malbašić, the Head of the Helicopter Unit of the Ministry of the Interior of the Republic of Srpska.

He thanked everyone who made extraordinary efforts to protect the material goods and lives of people throughout Republic of Srpska, especially in Herzegovina.

He pointed out that everyone who put out the fires risked their lives and saved the population, their property and nature with superhuman efforts.

“The citizens of Republic of Srpska and its institutions are grateful to you. We expect you to do your job as before. The institutions led by the President and all others will be at your disposal. We will respond to your requests”, Višković said.

Višković stated that members of the Helicopter Unit of the Ministry of the Interior of Serbia were supposed to be at the government reception today, but they are putting out fires at Tjentište in several locations together with the helicopters of the Republic of Srpska Helicopter Service.

He expressed immense gratitude to the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vucic, and the Minister of Interior Ivica Dačić who offered support to the Republic of Srpska. He also pointed out that consequences in Sutjeska National Park would have been different if Sarajevo had allowed the arrival of helicopters from Serbia two days earlier.

“Only with the courage of our people from the Helicopter Service and the firefighters we can say that we saved the pearl of the world and of Europe, and that is Perućica. It would have been the biggest environmental disaster in Europe in the last few years, but it didn’t happen thanks to our people in the field”, pointed out Višković and added that it seems that someone wanted it to happen.

The Prime Minister stated that he will ask the Ministry of the Interior to conduct the analysis into the causes of the fire because there are more and more information that most of it was caused by human negligence.

“We won’t have exceptions, because these people pushed themselves and their technology to the limit in the high temperatures and brought all those fires under control,” Višković said and added that the institutions will continue to invest in fire protection and that another helicopter will soon be available for this purpose.

Višković mentioned that BAM 10 million was previously allocated for equipment and Civil Protection, emphasizing that Republic of Srpska ws doing everything to make the job easier for these people.

“I call on all the media to convey an appeal to our citizens to be careful with fire, because at such high temperatures carelessness can be catastrophic,” Višković said during the the reception.

