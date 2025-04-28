Levy: Now I Have Another Homeland – I Will Protect Srpska’s Interests, Even With My Life if Needed

Israeli humanitarian, businessman, and friend of Republika Srpska and the Serbs, Moshe Levy, today in Banja Luka thanked for the decoration awarded to him by the President of Republika Srpska, Milorad Dodik, and stated that he will protect the interests of Srpska, even with his life if necessary, just as he would for his homeland, Israel.

Levy emphasized that it is an honor and privilege for him to be decorated in Srpska and to be a guest of honor.

“I knew that I had one homeland, but now I know that I have another, besides Israel. That is Srpska, which is my second country. I give my word that I will protect the interests of both countries, hoping that Srpska, like Israel, will move toward peace, and I will do everything in my power to serve them and ensure that peace prevails in both countries,” Levy said in his address after the President of Republika Srpska presented him with the Order of the Flag of Republika Srpska with a golden wreath.

He noted that he is aware of the great love that Srpska and the Serbs have for Israel.

Levy is the recipient of Israel’s highest military honors and a sincere friend of Srpska and the Serbs.

Source: srna.rs