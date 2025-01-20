LIDL ANNOUNCES JOB OPENINGS FOR MARKETING POSITIONS

Lidl BH is steadily moving towards its next major milestone – the opening of its first stores in Bosnia and Herzegovina. A crucial component of achieving this goal and ensuring Lidl’s success in the Bosnian market is its marketing sector.

As part of this effort, Lidl BH has announced job openings for three marketing positions. Currently, applications are open for the following roles: Media Planner, Junior Consultant for Marketing Analysis, and Consultant for Online Marketing and Social Media.

Interested candidates can find more details and apply via this link until January 30, 2025.

Boris Barić, Head of Marketing at Lidl BH, highlighted that securing a position at Lidl differs significantly from most recruitment processes in the region.

“Marketing in retail is particularly challenging due to the demanding pace of weekly marketing activities and the sheer variety of campaigns planned and executed throughout the year. However, working in Lidl’s marketing sector offers opportunities to develop new ideas, create image campaigns, focus on specific product segments, design customer loyalty programs, and stay aligned with global marketing trends. Additionally, Lidl is highly sensitive to the needs of local communities in the countries where it operates, striving to support positive initiatives and act as a quality local partner,” said Barić.

For potential applicants considering these roles, understanding the profile of an ideal candidate is key.

“Lidl hires only the best and provides significant opportunities for growth and professional development, and our marketing sector is no exception. We are primarily looking for individuals with a sense for marketing and strong logical thinking. Our goal is to also hire less experienced candidates for junior positions, who will be developed in line with Lidl’s values and undergo comprehensive training programs in neighboring markets. We expect future employees to be focused and oriented towards implementing planned marketing strategies and activities. Creativity and openness to change, continuous learning, and development are also essential. For higher-level positions included in this recruitment call, we’re seeking candidates with experience and a unique quality that sets them apart as exceptional,” Barić explained, as reported by Klix.