Ljubiša Savanović: Societies that invest in culture are leaders both economically and in every other aspect

I observe culture in the broadest sense as everyday treatment of the world around us. It is important that we raise the bar of human, moral and decent every day.

TST: As an actor, are you satisfied with your social position, does your income as an actor enable you to have a pleasant, meaningful and high-quality life, or do you have to work even when you don’t feel like it?

Savanović: Of course I would like to work less. In fact, I would like to spend more time with my family and loved ones, less in the car and on the road. It’s not difficult for me to work, I enjoy my job because I never work with people I don’t like working with, I’ve learned to say “no” to what doesn’t give me some kind of satisfaction.

TST: What are the biggest challenges actors face today and are they the same for actors in the Western Balkans and for those in EU countries, such as France, England?

Savanović: As for work, the challenge is always the same: when we open a new text to work on, we always start from scratch. It seems to me that on a global level, including here, there is an increased interest in the intimacy of others, especially people who perform public duties, and this is one of the pressures. Also, it is increasingly difficult to remain clean and unsullied by daily politics and filth that flood the media space.

The Srpska Times