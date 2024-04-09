Local woman announced as a finalist in the Women Changing the World Awards

Dragana Babić, CEO@KIBERone Banja Luka has been announced as a
finalist for the 2024 Women Changing the World Awards in the category of
Cultural Diversity & Inclusion.
The Women Changing the World Awards presented by Sarah, Duchess of
York and Dr. Tererai Trent, celebrate and recognize women achieving
outstanding success in areas such as sustainability, humanitarian work,
leadership, advocacy, tech, product development, education, health and
innovation.
Sarah, Duchess of York and Dr Tererai Trent’s powerful call to action aims
to awaken hearts and inspire the people of the world to come together to
forge a brighter path for all. Their collective vision extends beyond
conventional recognition, aiming to amplify the voices of those often
overlooked, yet whose contributions are invaluable. The awards not only
celebrate individual accomplishments but also seek to inspire others to
create change in ways both big and small.
Sarah, Duchess of York says: “Our aim is to give voice to silent whispers.
We want to lift women up all over the world and tell their stories.”
Dr. Tererai Trent adds: “Women hold the ideas and leadership to heal the
world. We are strong already, but together we are stronger. These
exceptional women are here to awaken hearts, give permission to
recapture dreams and inspire the women of the world to come together to
forge a brighter path for all. The rising of women is the awakening of
everybody.”
Dragana Babić is a Certified Android Application Developer, Google’s
Women Techmakers Ambassador, and CEO@The First International
CyberSchool of the Future for New IT Generation KIBERone in Banja Luka.
She also serves as the WomenTech Network Country Leader for Bosnia
and Herzegovina. Dragana Babić is an advocate for women’s
empowerment in the IT field and an educator, she passionately guides
and educates the youngest members of society, fostering a new
generation of tech-savvy individuals.
Dragana’s pioneering work is so important because it is paramount as it
dismantles barriers to gender equality in the dynamic landscape of
technology, thus fostering an ecosystem where diverse perspectives fuel
innovation and progress. By championing women’s empowerment and
nurturing the next generation’s technological literacy, she catalyzed a
transformative wave, poised to redefine the contours of the IT realm and
beyond.
The vision for these awards is to empower women everywhere and call for
women across the globe to unite and pave the way towards a better
future for all.
It can be challenging to create change in the world and Dragana Babić
gives this advice for others thinking about following their calling to make
a difference.”Our power to change the world begins with the profound
influence we wield within our communities. In the mosaic of our region’s
narrative, your presence is the bold stroke of resilience and courage.
Embrace the richness of your heritage, for within it lies the power to
ignite revolutions and inspire transformations.As we navigate the currents
of change, let us never underestimate the power of our actions, for even
the smallest ripple has the potential to create waves of transformation.”
Dragana is proud of her achievements, in the last 12 months, she is the
first woman from Bosnia and Herzegovina to be selected as Google’s
Women Techmakers Ambassador. Her exceptional contributions have been
recognized within Google’s Women Techmakers community, where she
was selected as an outstanding example, featured among 12 Women
Techmakers Ambassadors worldwide on The Women Techmakers Story
Map. Additionally, Dragana was chosen to serve as the Country Leader for
Bosnia and Herzegovina within the WomenTech Network, further
solidifying her commitment to driving positive change and fostering
diversity within the tech industry and attributes this success to her
unwavering courage and determination, traits that are emblematic of
women from this region.Through her own example, Dragana defines
resilience and tenacity, showcasing the inherent strength of Balkan
women despite facing challenging circumstances.
Read the complete finalist list at https://wcwawards.com/finalists/
The winners of the 2024 Women Changing the World Awards will be
announced at the Women Changing the World Global Summit and Awards
in London, United Kingdom on 25 May 2024.
For more information on the Women Changing the World Awards visit
https://wcwawards.com.
