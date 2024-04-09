Local woman announced as a finalist in the Women Changing the World Awards

Dragana Babić, CEO@KIBERone Banja Luka has been announced as a

finalist for the 2024 Women Changing the World Awards in the category of

Cultural Diversity & Inclusion.

The Women Changing the World Awards presented by Sarah, Duchess of

York and Dr. Tererai Trent, celebrate and recognize women achieving

outstanding success in areas such as sustainability, humanitarian work,

leadership, advocacy, tech, product development, education, health and

innovation.

Sarah, Duchess of York and Dr Tererai Trent’s powerful call to action aims

to awaken hearts and inspire the people of the world to come together to

forge a brighter path for all. Their collective vision extends beyond

conventional recognition, aiming to amplify the voices of those often

overlooked, yet whose contributions are invaluable. The awards not only

celebrate individual accomplishments but also seek to inspire others to

create change in ways both big and small.

Sarah, Duchess of York says: “Our aim is to give voice to silent whispers.

We want to lift women up all over the world and tell their stories.”

Dr. Tererai Trent adds: “Women hold the ideas and leadership to heal the

world. We are strong already, but together we are stronger. These

exceptional women are here to awaken hearts, give permission to

recapture dreams and inspire the women of the world to come together to

forge a brighter path for all. The rising of women is the awakening of

everybody.”

Dragana Babić is a Certified Android Application Developer, Google’s

Women Techmakers Ambassador, and CEO@The First International

CyberSchool of the Future for New IT Generation KIBERone in Banja Luka.

She also serves as the WomenTech Network Country Leader for Bosnia

and Herzegovina. Dragana Babić is an advocate for women’s

empowerment in the IT field and an educator, she passionately guides

and educates the youngest members of society, fostering a new

generation of tech-savvy individuals.

Dragana’s pioneering work is so important because it is paramount as it

dismantles barriers to gender equality in the dynamic landscape of

technology, thus fostering an ecosystem where diverse perspectives fuel

innovation and progress. By championing women’s empowerment and

nurturing the next generation’s technological literacy, she catalyzed a

transformative wave, poised to redefine the contours of the IT realm and

beyond.

The vision for these awards is to empower women everywhere and call for

women across the globe to unite and pave the way towards a better

future for all.

It can be challenging to create change in the world and Dragana Babić

gives this advice for others thinking about following their calling to make

a difference.”Our power to change the world begins with the profound

influence we wield within our communities. In the mosaic of our region’s

narrative, your presence is the bold stroke of resilience and courage.

Embrace the richness of your heritage, for within it lies the power to

ignite revolutions and inspire transformations.As we navigate the currents

of change, let us never underestimate the power of our actions, for even

the smallest ripple has the potential to create waves of transformation.”

Dragana is proud of her achievements, in the last 12 months, she is the

first woman from Bosnia and Herzegovina to be selected as Google’s

Women Techmakers Ambassador. Her exceptional contributions have been

recognized within Google’s Women Techmakers community, where she

was selected as an outstanding example, featured among 12 Women

Techmakers Ambassadors worldwide on The Women Techmakers Story

Map. Additionally, Dragana was chosen to serve as the Country Leader for

Bosnia and Herzegovina within the WomenTech Network, further

solidifying her commitment to driving positive change and fostering

diversity within the tech industry and attributes this success to her

unwavering courage and determination, traits that are emblematic of

women from this region.Through her own example, Dragana defines

resilience and tenacity, showcasing the inherent strength of Balkan

women despite facing challenging circumstances.

Read the complete finalist list at https://wcwawards.com/finalists/

The winners of the 2024 Women Changing the World Awards will be

announced at the Women Changing the World Global Summit and Awards

in London, United Kingdom on 25 May 2024.

For more information on the Women Changing the World Awards visit

https://wcwawards.com.

The Srpska Times