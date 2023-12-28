Republika Srpska Minister of Labor, War Veterans and Disabled Persons’ Protection Danijel Egić has said that the Government decided at today’s session that the lowest salary in Srpska will be BAM 900 in 2024.

Egić has said that the Government made such a decision after the unions and employers failed to reach an agreement on the lowest salary in Srpska.

“An agreement on the lowest salary could not be reached at sessions of the Economic and Social Council,” Egić told reporters after the Government session.

Egić has said that the goal of the Government is to increase the workers’ standard of living and suppress the gray economy, and the minimum wage was decided accordingly.

