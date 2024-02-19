Lukashenko: Belarus is always ready to support Republika Srpska

President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, stated today during a meeting with the President of Republika Srpska, Milorad Dodik, in Minsk, that Belarus is ready to provide assistance and support to Republika Srpska, reports the Belarusian news agency Belta.

Lukashenko emphasized that he had read about the activities of the President of Republika Srpska during his visit to Belarus.

“I welcome your activities here. You should know that if anything suits you in Belarus in the fields of technology, agriculture, industry, or healthcare, we are always ready to help and support you,” Lukashenko said.

He also praised today the consistent and brave policy of the President of Republika Srpska, Milorad Dodik, particularly in firmly advocating for the interests of Orthodox Christians in Bosnia and Herzegovina and the region.

“We know that it is not always easy for you there, but you are bravely fighting. I commend that,” Lukashenko said.

Lukashenko emphasized that only courage, perseverance, and strength can determine the future of a state and region, as reported by BELTA.

“I think you stand firm there, representing the interests of Orthodox Christians and people who trust you. We are on your side in this. And you can count on us. In a word, you have come to your friends,” Lukashenko emphasized.

Photo: Belta.by