Lukashenko: Srpska Can Count on Belarus

Belarus is ready to support and help Republika Srpska to the best of its ability, Belarusian President Aleksandar Lukashenko has said today at a meeting with a delegation from Srpska led by the Chairperson of the Council of Peoples, Srebrenka Golić.

“I am glad to see you in Belarus. You should know that you have not come to a country that is only close to your people, but to its friends and relatives,” said Lukashenko in his address to the Serb delegation.

He pointed out that Belarus is open to all topics with its friends and is ready to do everything it can for them, the Belta agency reports.

Lukashenko said that he was well aware of the situation in Srpska and that he had been carefully following the events in that region since 1991, as well as since the conclusion of the Dayton Agreement.

“I saw the serious shortcomings of that agreement. I warned my colleague and friend Slobodan Milošević that we should be very careful concluding that agreement on orders of the West and the Americans and that it could bring a lot of trouble to the people,” Lukashenko said.

Some of that, as he said, did happen.

“Those contradictions that exist in your seemingly joint state have not been removed. They have always remained sharp and had to be spilled once,” Lukashenko added.

He said that he was saying this so that Republika Srpska would know that Belarus was with Srpska as much as it could be and that it wiould support and help it.

“I say again, as much as we can because we are not next to you, we don’t border Bosnia and Herzegovina, we don’t border your people, but we are from the same root. We remember that. Therefore, count on us,” Lukashenko pointed out.

He expressed his belief that the leadership of Russia evaluates and understands the situation in a similar way.

“We know both the past and the present, and that’s why we are on your side,” Lukashenko said.

Belta Agency states that the special closeness of the people of Belarus and Srpska is reflected by the fact that during the protocol meeting Lukashenko did not ask for the services of a translator and that he perfectly understood most of what the guests said in Serbian.

Source: srna.rs