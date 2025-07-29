Lukić: No Confirmed Cases of Bluetongue Disease in Republika Srpska

There are no registered cases of bluetongue disease in animals in Republika Srpska, but veterinary services are monitoring the situation since the disease has been confirmed in the surrounding region, Negoslav Lukić, Assistant Minister for Veterinary Affairs of Republika Srpska, stated in his SRNA statement.

Lukić called on farmers to report any changes in the health status of their animals to the relevant veterinary organisation.

He stated that in the event of an outbreak, preventive vaccination is possible, but it requires precise information about the virus serotype.

“The disease does not spread directly from animal to animal, but through insect bites, which makes it difficult to monitor and take specific measures,” Lukić explained.

He further noted that bluetongue is an acute viral disease affecting sheep, goats, cattle, and wild ruminants, transmitted by insects such as mosquitoes, ticks, and horseflies.

“The disease is not dangerous to humans,” Lukić emphasized.

Bluetongue disease has been confirmed in Croatia, Slovenia, and several other European countries.