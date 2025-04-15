Macut: The Letter of the Dayton Agreement Must Be Respected

The Prime Minister-designate of Serbia Đuro Macut said today in his speech that Serbia will continue to assist Republika Srpska and support the Serbian people in BiH, while extending a hand of cooperation to Bosniaks and Croats and expressing readiness for dialogue with them.

Macut emphasized that the letter of the Dayton Agreement must remain alive and respected today just as it was on the day it came into force.

“Progress in interethnic relations and quality of life can only be achieved through dialogue between the two entities and the three constituent peoples,” said the Prime Minister-designate while presenting the future government’s program before the Serbian National Assembly.

He reminded that Serbia is one of the parties guaranteeing the moral and legal aspects of the Dayton Agreement and that it will continue to take that role seriously.

“We will continue to nurture special ties with Republika Srpska and support the Serbian people in BiH, while respecting the Dayton Agreement, and without threatening anyone. We will always extend a hand and be ready for dialogue with Bosniaks and Croats,” Macut said.

Macut said that the future government will continue to assist the Serbian people in BiH, Montenegro and North Macedonia, ensuring that they are equal citizens while simultaneously feeling support from their motherland.

“We are facing significant anniversaries that deeply shook the Serbian people in the Balkans. The tragic legacy of the ethnic cleansing of Serbs from their ancestral homes in Lika, Dalmatia, Kordun, Banija, and Western Slavonia in 1995 left a deep wound that we are still healing,” the Prime Minister-designate said.

According to him, this suffering, the largest persecution of the Serbian people in Europe after World War II, will be commemorated with dignity, and Serbia will always revisit it through a culture of remembrance, legal analyses, and judicial processes, to ensure that it never happens again and that the life of the Serbian people in Croatia is, to the greatest extent, restored and worthy of a human being.

Source: srna.rs