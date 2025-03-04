Magyar: The legal proceedings against Milorad Dodik are a foreign-orchestrated political witch hunt

This is said State Secretary Levente Magyar at a joint press conference with the President of Republika Srpska in Banja Luka.

He reaffirmed Hungary’s support for President Dodik and the people of Republika Srpska, criticizing that the West treats Bosnia and Herzegovina as a colony rather than a sovereign state.

The state secretary warned of historical parallels, recalling that past foreign rule over Bosnia led to major conflicts. He reprimanded Western powers for imposing “all-powerful governors” on Bosnia and for fueling instability in the Balkans, just as it does in Ukraine, urging them to abandon this outdated imperial mindset.

Hungary stands firmly with Republika Srpska, not as an external meddler but as a regional partner with a direct stake in Balkan stability. State Secretary Magyar highlighted Hungary’s support programs for local farmers, joint scholarship initiatives, and planned energy cooperation. President Dodik, in turn, praised the strategic partnership with Hungary, stressing that Republika Srpska must be included in regional negotiations as an essential player, not sidelined with pre-imposed solutions.