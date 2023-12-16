Major role of Europe in obstructing Srpska’s independence, America in political disarray

Timothy Les, the leading researcher at the Center for Geopolitics at the University of Cambridge, said that Europe is playing a major role in obstructing greater independence of Srpska, that Russia is supporting the Serbs, while America is currently in political disarray.

During the lecture on “Geopolitical aspects of the position of Republika Srpska” which took place last night Banjaluka, Less said that there are six key international actors, that is, countries that can help or hinder the independence and secession of Srpska from BiH.

According to a study published in 2020, the US today is polarized and has trouble projecting power to defend the integrity of the international order, Less said.

“The weakening of American power is not a matter of circumstances, but also a choice, because Americans oppose interventionism outside the US,” said Less.

According to him, public opinion polls show that half of Americans are tired of wars in the Middle East.

Less emphasized that the government in Germany is increasingly weakening and losing popularity, while Great Britain is in the biggest crisis since the seventies due to the high level of public debt, internal division, and non-functionality at the political level.

He pointed out that, like the USA, Europe can help or thwart the struggle of Srpska for greater independence and plays a big role in obstructing it.

“The High Representative is currently in conflict with the leadership of Srpska and has the support of Germany and Great Britain. The EU revived the policy of expansion to Eastern Europe to thwart the influence of Russia,” added Less.

Less emphasized that the government in Germany is increasingly weakening and losing popularity, while Great Britain has been in the biggest crisis since the seventies due to the high level of public debt, internal division, and non-functionality at the political level.

He estimated that elections next year will lead to a change in the British government and that one-fifth of the country does not support such policies.

“The EU is in a state of collapse, which is reflected in diminished solidarity. The fact is that the EU is too weak and divided to expand to the East in the near future,” said Less during his lecture.

Less said that Russia, which is different from the USA and the Europeans, is among the actors who can help or hinder Srpska and believes that Srpska should not be punished.

“Russia is capable of thwarting and helping Srpska with an emphasis on the latter, and although it supports the Serbs who oppose the Bosnian state, it supports the independence of Srpska because it has an interest in preserving the norm of territorial integrity,” added Les.

Among the international actors, as he said, is a group of individual actors, namely Russia and China, and their great economic, political and military power, as well as their collective opposition to the West and the desire to create new coalitions and partnerships between themselves.

Less also said that Croatia has a role in the narrative about Republika Srpska and BiH and protects the interests of the Croatian people.

The lecture is being attended by Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik, Speaker of the National Assembly Nenad Stevandić, Prime Minister Radovan Višković, ministers in the Government of Srpska, MPs and numerous figures from the political and public life of Republika Srpska.

Source: srna.rs