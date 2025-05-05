Major Solar Power Project Signed in Trebinje

With an eye on a greener future, Republika Srpska embarks on one of its most ambitious renewable energy ventures yet.

In a significant step towards energy transition in the Western Balkans, Republic of Srpska has signed a landmark concession agreement for the construction of a large-scale solar power plant near the southern town of Trebinje.

The deal, inked in Banja Luka by Energy Minister Petar Đokić and Luka Petrović of Elektroprivreda Republic of Srpska, clears the path for “Trebinje Three” — a 53.63 MW photovoltaic plant set to deliver an estimated 85.5 GWh annually.

Backed by an €43 million investment and a 50-year concession, the project is expected to be completed within four years.

In a symbolic gesture of commitment, the investor has already paid over 842,000 KM into the state budget.

Once operational, a levy of 0.0055 KM per kilowatt-hour will fund both the entity and the Trebinje municipality, which will receive 95% of this fee.

With abundant sun and political momentum, Trebinje is fast becoming the solar heart of Republika Srpska’s green energy future.

Source: connectingregion.com