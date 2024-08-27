Manchester, Roma, Ajax, Chelsea – Possible Rivals for Borac

Borac’s footballers are playing the second leg of the play-off for entry into the Europa League on Thursday, and if they manage to achieve this, which would undoubtedly be the greatest success in the history of club football in Bosnia and Herzegovina, some of the biggest names in the sport could come to Banja Luka this season.

If they advance, the ‘red and blue’ will be placed in the weakest ‘pot’ due to their low coefficient for the draw, which means they would face some of the strongest opponents from the first ‘pot,’ where giants like Manchester United, Roma, Ajax, Lazio, Porto, Tottenham, and Glasgow Rangers are, while the easiest opponent would be Slavia Prague.

The second ‘pot’ is also filled with well-known names, as it currently includes Real Sociedad, Fenerbahce, Olympiakos, Lyon, Braga, AZ Alkmaar, and potentially Red Star if they overcome their two-legged tie with Bodo.

From the third seeding group, the draw could pit Borac against Galatasaray, Qarabag, Slovan, Viktoria Plzen, Dynamo Kyiv, or Malmo.

Source: nezavisne.com