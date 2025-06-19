Marina Dorćol Marks a Bold Waterfront Vision for Belgrade’s Future

One of the EU’s largest joint ventures in Serbia sets the stage for a transformative blend of luxury living, public space, and sustainable design.

In a landmark ceremony at the Czech Embassy in Belgrade, Czech developer SEBRE and Austrian construction giant STRABAG signed an agreement to commence the first phase of Marina Dorćol—a €390 million riverside development poised to redefine urban living in Serbia’s capital.

Set for completion by Q3 2028, the initial phase will deliver 263 luxury apartments, 5,000 square metres of commercial space, and a significant expansion of public areas along the Danube promenade.

Czech Ambassador Jan Bondy hailed it as one of the largest EU-backed investments in Belgrade, predicting it will merge “history and future, private and public, local values and European standards.”

STRABAG’s director Vojin Zajić described the project as a “brave vision of the future,” grounded in sustainability and innovation. SEBRE’s Tomas Klima echoed the sentiment, calling Marina Dorćol a pioneering model for life by the river, and a symbol of what modern Belgrade can become.

Source: connectingregion.com