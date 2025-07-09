Marković: Only Laboratory Analysis Can Prove if Honey Is Fake

The president of the Republika Srpska Alliance of Beekeepers’ Associations Darko Marković has said that only laboratory analysis can determine which honey is fake.

“Claims that fake honey can be identified in any other way than through lab analysis are nothing more than medieval superstitions,” Marković told SRNA.

Marković stated that an experienced beekeeper might be able to notice something, but an average person cannot, and that online advice should not be trusted.

“There is no reliable method or simple tip I could give to citizens that would be useful. Everything you can read online lacks a scientific basis,” Marković emphasized.

He said that one of the most frequently mentioned tips is related to the honey stream that should not break, but stressed that this is not a reliable test.

“If, for some reason, the moisture content is high, the honey may be thinner, and the stream may break as it drips. You could end up rejecting top-quality honey because of such advice, while on the other hand, those who counterfeit honey can adjust the sugar syrup to have the right thickness so that the stream doesn’t break,” Marković explained.

According to him, the only reliable way to be certain that honey is fake is if it shows no cloudiness at all, if it is crystal-clear to the point that even the smallest letters can be read through it.

“Natural honey can never be crystal-clear,” Marković claims.