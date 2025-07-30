Home News Massive 8.8 Earthquake Strikes Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula, Sparks Tsunami Alerts Across Pacific

Massive 8.8 Earthquake Strikes Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula, Sparks Tsunami Alerts Across Pacific

Photo: AP

A powerful magnitude 8.8 earthquake struck off the coast of Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula on Wednesday, ranking among the top 10 strongest earthquakes ever recorded, according to seismologists. The shallow quake, located 119 km from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, triggered tsunami waves up to 4 meters high and led to mass evacuations from Russia to Hawaii.

Judith Hubbard, a seismic expert, said this earthquake places Kamchatka’s subduction zone among the few regions to produce multiple record-breaking quakes, referencing the 1952 magnitude 9.0 event.

Local authorities reported several injuries, including a person who jumped from a window and others hurt during evacuations. Fortunately, no life-threatening injuries have been reported.

Russia’s Emergency Ministry confirmed partial flooding in the port of Severo-Kurilsk and at a fish processing facility, with residents safely evacuated. Japan raised its tsunami alert, anticipating waves up to 3 meters and evacuating coastal areas, including staff at the Fukushima nuclear plant. The U.S. Tsunami Warning System also issued alerts for coastal areas in Russia, Japan, Hawaii, Chile, and the Solomon Islands, expecting waves of 1 to 3 meters.

Scientists warn that strong aftershocks are likely to follow.

 

