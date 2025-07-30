Massive 8.8 Earthquake Strikes Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula, Sparks Tsunami Alerts Across Pacific

A powerful magnitude 8.8 earthquake struck off the coast of Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula on Wednesday, ranking among the top 10 strongest earthquakes ever recorded, according to seismologists. The shallow quake, located 119 km from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, triggered tsunami waves up to 4 meters high and led to mass evacuations from Russia to Hawaii.
Judith Hubbard, a seismic expert, said this earthquake places Kamchatka’s subduction zone among the few regions to produce multiple record-breaking quakes, referencing the 1952 magnitude 9.0 event.
Local authorities reported several injuries, including a person who jumped from a window and others hurt during evacuations. Fortunately, no life-threatening injuries have been reported.
Scientists warn that strong aftershocks are likely to follow.
Source: sarajevotimes.com