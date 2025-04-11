Massive and mysterious bee die-off: Reports of empty hives arrive from all parts of Serbia

Beekeepers in Serbia are entering a difficult period of recovering from heavy losses and dealing with empty hives. Since the winter, they have been facing mass die-offs of bees, with drastic losses continuing through the second half of March and into early April, according to the Federation of Beekeeping Organizations of Serbia (Savez pčelarskih organizacija Srbije, SPOS). Reports of bee colony deaths are coming in from almost every part of Serbia, primarily from Vojvodina, followed by western Serbia, Pomoravlje, and Šumadija. In some regions, losses have reached as high as 100 percent. Some beekeepers with decades of experience are facing losses exceeding 30 percent for the first time.

According to SPOS data, bee deaths in the Toplica and Jablanica districts were around 30 percent in the second half of last month and the beginning of this month. In Mačva, losses ranged from 40 to 50 percent, in the Kolubara district around 60 percent, in the Moravička district 86 percent, and in Vojvodina as much as 90 percent. For example, in Stražilovo, 33 hives were lost, amounting to a total loss of 100 percent. Most beekeepers report that their hives have suddenly been left without bees over the past 15 days.

“Although there is only a small amount of sealed brood and even less open brood, with solid honey caps and pollen stores, there are no dead bees either inside the hive or in front of it. Only a few beekeepers have reported visible signs of Nosema disease (a disease affecting adult bees),” SPOS representatives emphasize.

The deaths of bee colonies, they add, are occurring equally among colonies with young and older queens, as well as among those that had been successfully treated against Varroa (a parasite that affects honey bees). There are also cases of beekeepers who precisely monitor Varroa levels and successfully control them, yet still experienced colony die-offs, SPOS explains.

Despite having survived drastic losses, the president of the Belgrade Beekeeping Association, Stanko Rajić, told NIN that this damage will not be compensated for the beekeepers.

What are the possible causes of bee deaths?

Regarding the causes of die-offs, SPOS states that, although reliable conclusions cannot yet be drawn, the majority of beekeepers believe that the primary cause of mortality is Varroa, due to delayed summer treatments and ineffective control measures, which have damaged the winter bees. Additionally, they point out that a critical period has recently occurred, which is marked by the transition from winter bees to young bees from the spring brood. As a result, weakened overwintered colonies have not had the strength to raise a generation of spring bees.

“Since there are clear reports confirming that in some cases Varroa cannot be the cause, then it is likely that poor nutrition with pollen during the rearing of winter bees dominated in their apiaries. Poor or insufficient feeding aids in the manifestation of viruses that lie dormant in the bees waiting for a drop in their immunity. Therefore, multiple causes certainly worked together, and determining which was dominant must be established for each individual apiary. Low-quality winter bees have undoubtedly been a decisive factor,” SPOS representatives state.

Bee losses in the region are about 50 percent or more, while the United States is reporting 62 percent. Rajić notes that the causes are still speculative, and the final judgment will be made by doctors and professors. He explains that beekeepers face new diseases and parasites targeting bee colonies every year. However, warnings about these dangers are lacking.

“In our context, there is considerable attention given to the ‘development’ of beekeeping, with subsidies allocated for certain equipment and hive purchases, but little focus on knowledge. If the state invested in experts who are not only biologists and veterinarians but also beekeepers, we could achieve something. Educating beekeepers should be a priority so they can be aware of dangers before such damage occurs. Had we received some information earlier, perhaps this situation could have been avoided,” Rajić states.

“Beekeepers are constantly suffering losses”

American biologist Randy Oliver, Rajić adds, has warned about a new parasite approaching this area, but no one took this seriously.

“Beekeepers need to prepare in advance. We have not received any warnings from the authorities. Moreover, most veterinarians conducting active oversight are not trained for this, as they are not beekeepers and lack knowledge. They simply count the number of hives to allocate subsidies, and we end up with this situation,” Rajić stresses.

When asked about the extent of the damage beekeepers will endure, Rajić replies that he knows many individuals who have been beekeeping for a long time and have dozens of hives, yet whose yields have been decimated. The damage incurred, he emphasizes, is significant.

“Beekeepers who have paid attention to education, attended lectures, and attempted to learn something new have fared better. Although everyone has losses, those who prepared themselves are less affected. Subsidies are useless if beekeepers lack knowledge. I am certain that the state will not compensate for this damage,” says Rajić.

He suggests that the state should implement a regulation whereby, in the event of bee poisoning of a beekeeper, they would be compensated from the budget of the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, and Water Management. The responsible party, who carelessly treated their fruit and consequently poisoned the apiary, should be identified by the relevant authorities, according to Rajić.

“So they can face penalties and be made to pay for this damage. The same applies in this case. If we had a more serious approach to beekeeping, we would know who is engaged in it and how, and then there would be a basis for the state to allocate funds to compensate for damage when such incidents occur. Damage that is not caused by the personal misconduct of the beekeepers. No insurance company is willing to insure apiaries, only for fire, and maybe even that. We constantly find ourselves in scenarios where beekeepers suffer due to poisoning or similar issues,” Rajić concludes for NIN.