Meeting between Vučić and Dodik: The resolution will have catastrophic consequences

President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić and President of Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik discussed the relationship between Serbia and Srpska and the response of the entire Serbian people to the possible adoption of a resolution on Srebrenica at the UN General Assembly, with Dodik warning Vučić that the adoption of such a resolution would have catastrophic consequences for relations within Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Vučić informed Dodik about the efforts Serbia is undertaking to protect the vital national interests of the Serbian people and international public law, reiterating once again that the adoption of such a resolution would mean opening Pandora’s box for the future, with countless wounds from the past being reopened.

At the same time, Dodik informed Vučić about the talks he had in Budapest with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and further prospects for the development of relations between Serbia and Srpska.

“The special topic of the discussion was the upcoming Assembly of the Serbian People scheduled for June 8 in Belgrade, for which numerous joint activities have been agreed upon, including the signing of memoranda and agreements, as well as events that will confirm the unity of the people and their right to preserve their hearths, to be themselves in their own land, and to protect the right to the future of generations to come,” it was stated on Vučić’s Instagram.

The text also adds that Serbia and Republika Srpska will jointly and unanimously fight for truth, pride, and the dignity of the Serbian people on May 23 (when the vote on the resolution on Srebrenica is expected at the UN General Assembly).

Photo: rtrs.tv

Source: srna.rs