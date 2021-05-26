Meeting Held with British Council Representatives

​The Minister of European Integration and International Cooperation met today with the director of the British Council and her associates. The meeting focused on implementation of the EU Scheme for Young Professionals. This opportunity was taken to summarize the activities carried out in the previous period, and discussion covered the current phase of the Scheme and its next cycle, expected to start initial activities in September this year.

The importance was reiterated of implementing the EU Scheme for Young Professionals, which is intended to strengthen public administration capacity, as well as further cooperation between the Ministry of European Integration and International Cooperation and the British Council in this segment.