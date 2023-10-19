Meeting with the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Norway to BiH

The President of the Republic of Srpska Milorad Dodik and the Serb member of the BiH Presidency Željka Cvijanović met yesterday in the Palace of the Republic with the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Norway to BiH Olav Reinertsen.

During the meeting, the President of the Republic of Srpska emphasized the commitment of the institutions of Srpska to the preservation of peace and stability, as well as consistent respect for the Dayton Agreement and the constitutional position of the two entities and three constituent peoples in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The President Dodik emphasized that the staged and orchestrated process being conducted against him before the Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina represents political and legal violence on the part of the international community whose ultimate goal is to destroy the constitutional capacity and position of the Republic of Srpska.

Speaking about the attempt to seize property from Srpska, the President Dodik repeated that the issue was resolved by the Dayton Peace Agreement and that the property belongs to the entities.

During the meeting, the interlocutors emphasized that the previous relations between the Republic of Srpska and the Kingdom of Norway have always generated positive results, and the willingness to continue improving cooperation in all areas of mutual interest was expressed.

The interlocutors exchanged opinions on other current political and economic topics in the Republic of Srpska and BiH, as well as on relations in the world, which are globally very complex.

Source: predsjednikrs.net