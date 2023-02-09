Meeting with the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Sweden to Bosnia and Herzegovina

Meeting with the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Sweden to Bosnia and...

The President of the Republic of Srpska Milorad Dodik met yesterday in Banja Luka with the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Sweden to Bosnia and Herzegovina Johanna Strömquist.

The interlocutors exchanged views on a rational approach in the process of European integration, emphasizing the need for constructive solutions in terms of fulfilling the main priorities defined by the European Commission.

The President Dodik emphasized that the internal dialogue of all political actors in BiH, with consistent respect for the constitutional competences of all levels of government, is of great importance for the European path.

At the end of the meeting, the interlocutors assessed that the cooperation between the institutions of Srpska and the Embassy of the Kingdom of Sweden in Bosnia and Herzegovina was very good in the previous period, and that the result of the cooperation was numerous implemented projects in the Republic of Srpska in the field of education, infrastructure and other areas.

Source: predsjednikrs.net