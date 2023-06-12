Meeting with the Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Bosnia and Herzegovina

The President of the Republic of Srpska Milorad Dodik met today in Banja Luka with the Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Bosnia and Herzegovina Igor Kalabuhov.

On this occasion, the President Dodik extended congratulated Ambassador Kalabuhov on the national holiday of Russia Day, with sincere wishes for the future of Russia and the entire Russian people.

During the meeting, they discussed the current political and economic situation in Srpska and Bosnia and Herzegovina, the further improvement of cooperation between Srpska and Russia in numerous areas, as well as the implementation of agreed joint projects.

The President of the Republic of Srpska reiterated that he was proud and honored by the high award of the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin for his great contribution to the development of cooperation between Russia and the Republic of Srpska and the strengthening of friendly ties between the two brotherly nations.

Source: predsjednikrs.net