Meeting with the Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Bosnia and Herzegovina

The President of the Republic of Srpska Milorad Dodik met today in Banja Luka with the Ambassador of the Russian Federation to BiH Igor Kalabuhov and discussed the current political and economic issues in the Republic of Srpska, BiH and the region.

The President Dodik informed the Ambassador Kalabuhov about the formation of government at the BiH level, expressing the expectation that the joint level agreement on the resolution and unblocking of many important strategic projects, including the construction of gas pipelines, will be resolved in the near future.

When it comes to the introduction of sanctions against Russia, the President of the Republic said that Srpska firmly stands by its positions and that its constitutional position must be respected in this regard.

On this occasion, the interlocutors agreed that the priority is to preserve stability and peace, as well as the protection of the Dayton Agreement as the basic agreement for the functioning of BiH.

During the meeting, the commitment to the development of cultural ties between the two fraternal nations and the importance of further improving the relations between the Republic of Srpska and Russia, with the aim of overall and mutual political, economic growth and prosperity, was highlighted.

Source: predsjednikrs.net