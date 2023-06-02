Meeting with the newly appointed Commander of EUFOR in Bosnia and Herzegovina

The President of the Republic of Srpska Milorad Dodik met yesterday in Banja Luka with the newly appointed Commander of EUFOR in Bosnia and Herzegovina Major General Helmut Habermayer.

The President Dodik informed Commander Habermayer that Srpska is committed to peace and stability, as basic prerequisite for faster economic development, and that it is fully committed to respecting the Dayton Peace Agreement, which has been devastated in recent years to the detriment of the Republic of Srpska.

The President of the Republic pointed out that EUFOR’s Altea mission in BiH has a very important role and added that Srpska and its institutions appreciate its professional, impartial and responsible approach to the mission of preserving peace and stability.

During the meeting, other current issues and the security situation in the Republic of Srpska and Bosnia and Herzegovina were discussed.

On this occasion, the President of the Republic of Srpska welcomed the newly appointed Commander Habermayer and wished him a successful professional engagement.

Source: predsjednikrs.net