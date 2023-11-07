Members of the Banjaluka Students’ Theater express their thanks for the support of Prime Minister Višković

Prime Minister of Republic of Srpska, Radovan Višković received yesterday members of the Students’ Theater of Banjaluka who presented him with a Golden Plaquette and the Golden Festival Badge as a sign of gratitude for the Government’s support.

Prime Minister Višković thanked for the presented gifts and said that the Banjaluka Students’ Theater will always have the support of institutions, because it represents the Republic of Srpska in the best light to the world. He thanked the members of the theater for promoting the Republic of Srpska far beyond its borders and wished them new successes at the festivals they plan to participate in.

In a cordial conversation with the members of the Students Theater, Teodora Pajić, Milica Petković and Srđan Erak, Prime Minister Višković shared his experiences, which will be very important to them in their further education and development.

The students thanked the Prime Minister for the meeting and help to go to the festival in San Francisco, where they won an award for collective dance. They said that without that help, they would not have been able to travel to the USA and represent the Republic of Srpska.

They also presented their plans for the next year to the Prime Minister to participate in festivals in China, Japan and South Korea and Prime Minister Višković stated his support for these plans and activities as well.