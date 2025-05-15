Memorial Plaque Still Not Approved 13 Years After Soldiers’ Execution

The Republic Organisation of Families of Captured, Killed Soldiers and Missing Civilians has still not received a permit, 13 years later, to install a memorial plaque at the sites where JNA soldiers were killed in Sarajevo and Tuzla.

Isidora Graorac, the head of the Organisation, says the request for installing memorial plaque was submitted back in 2012, but that a permit has never been granted, as if we were waiting a construction permit for residential building.

“Unfortunately, the question is whether we’ll ever get the opportunity to do something like that. Even if we do, there’s the question of how long it would last. That’s the kind of society we live in,” Graorac told the press in Tuzla, where she attended the commemoration of 33 years since the killing of JNA soldiers in the Tuzla convoy.

She noted that the Organisation, along with others, comes to the site each year to remember the crime committed against JNA members at Brčanska Malta, as well as the civilians who were retreating with them. She also mentioned the Đurić family, whose three family members, father and two sons, were killed.

Graorac asked how to explain to the families who lost their loved ones 33 years ago that no one has been held accountable for the crimes, given that neither the unconstitutional Court nor the Prosecutor’s Office of BiH, nor the Hague Tribunal, have managed to bring these cases to justice.

“That is the only path that could lead us to a better and happier future, because only by acknowledging the victims and the crimes can we even begin to talk about such a future,” Graorac concluded.

