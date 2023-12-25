Metropolitan Hrizostom and Košarac on possible return on Serbian Orthodox Church property, projects implementation

The Deputy Chairman of the Council of Ministers Staša Košarac has pointed out at a meeting with His Eminence Metropolitan Hrizostom of Dabar-Bosnia that the Serbian Orthodox Church /SOC/ has been a pillar of the Serb people’s survival, the foundation of Serb identity and a place, which the Serb people gathers around through the centuries.

The meeting participants exchanged opinions on possible return of the Serbian Orthodox Church property in Sarajevo, reads a statement of the Office of the Deputy Chairperson of the Council of Ministers.

“Sarajevo keeps being silent on this burning issue is extremely worrisome, as well as the city and cantonal authorities keep using property seized from the Serbian Orthodox Church. A huge problem is the fact that there are no initiatives from the authorities in Sarajevo, nor any encouragement to return the seized property to the Serbian Orthodox,” Košarac warned.

At the meeting in the headquarters of the Metropolitanate of Dabar-Bosnia in Sarajevo, the implementation of the projects the Serbian Orthodox Church applied to the Council of Ministers was discussed, with a focus on projects in the Metropolitanate of Dabar-Bosnia, and future plans related to the construction of the Cathedral church in East Sarajevo.

Košarac and Metropolitan Hrizostom also discussed current political issues and the position of the Serb people, pointing out the importance of preserving Republika Srpska’s constitutional capacity.

“The policy of Republika Srpska is a policy of peace and stability, as well as the consistent application of the Dayton Peace Agreement. We insist on an internal agreement between the two entities and three constituent peoples, without international interventionism and imposing solutions. Unfortunately, the malignant influence of some Western countries is evident in BiH, which is completely unacceptable to us,” said Košarac.

He repeated that Republika Srpska does not recognize Christian Schmidt because he does not have the legitimacy of a high representative and was not appointed in accordance with Annex 10 of the Dayton Peace Agreement.

Košarac has warned of the fact that the Serbian people in BiH today face numerous challenges and pressures from some Western countries and the illegitimate high representative Schmidt, who want to usurp the property of Republika Srpska and threaten the rights of the Serb people.

“In support of this, the best evidence is the court process under the patronage of the US ambassador Michael Murphy and the illegitimate Christian Schmidt against the legitimate president of Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik, elected based on the will of the people as well as the fact of them challenging our celebration of January 9, the Republika Srpska Day,” Košarac added.

The meeting participants assessed the key issue for the Serb people to remain united around Republika Srpska and the policies of President Dodik in preserving and protecting the interests of the Serb people.

Also, Košarac and Metropolitan Hrizostom have called on the Srpska citizens to celebrate January 9, the Republika Srpska Day with dignity, together and peace.

Source: srna.rs