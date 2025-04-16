Metropolitan Hrizostom: Wise Policies Should Be the Solution to Problems

His Eminence Metropolitan of Dabar and Bosnia Hrizostom emphasized that wise policies should be the solution to all social and political problems in which Orthodox Christians have once again found themselves.

“That is what politics is for – to reach solutions acceptable to all through dialogue and the tolerant confrontation of differing axioms and principles,” said Metropolitan Hrizostom in his Easter message.

Metropolitan Hrizostom said that the Orthodox people must be what Christ called “the light of the world,” and that they, by shining, show the way this world should go.

“With that in mind, let us be brave and determined, and not allow ourselves to be overwhelmed or overcome by the darkness of hatred and evil in this world,” said Metropolitan Hrizostom, appealing to all Orthodox Christians to be witnesses of Christ before people through His Resurrection.

The bishop emphasized that Orthodox Christians have no right to return to the darkness they once lived in, but rather have a duty to fulfill what the Lord commanded – to go and teach all nations according to the teaching He entrusted to them, and to bear witness to the Risen Christ.

Bishop Hrizostom reminded that the Resurrection of Jesus Christ is the foundation of the Orthodox Christian faith.

The Metropolitan called on Orthodox Christians to rejoice and be glad on this greatest and most joyful holiday, for the Resurrection of Christ is the greatest event in the history of the world, one that has fundamentally changed everything.

“The essence of the Feast of Christ’s Resurrection is His victory over death, sin, and the devil; the triumph of love over hatred, and hope over despair,” said Metropolitan Hrizostom, concluding with the most joyful Easter greeting: “Christ is Risen! Truly He is Risen!”

