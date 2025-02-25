Milanović: The Colonial Administrator Wants to Remove the Most Popular Politician, Dodik, from Politics

The President of Croatia, Zoran Milanović, questioned what century we are living in today when a colonial administrator wants to remove the most popular politician among Serbs in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Milorad Dodik, from politics, emphasizing that this will not intimidate the Serbs.

Dodik is the most popular politician among Serbs in Bosnia and Herzegovina. This is the so-called European way, which is completely wrong. It is not even violent. It is a kind of meddling, scheming, an attempt to remove a democratically elected representative of the Serbian people—someone with whom we have had many disagreements—from political life simply because he did not obey the order of a colonial administrator, a long-retired German politician. What century are we living in? – the Croatian President asked.

At a press conference, Milanović commented on the upcoming verdict for the President of Republika Srpska, stating that “the same thing will happen to Croats tomorrow.”

Someone thinks that this will scare the Serbs, but it won’t. It will only anger them – said Milanović, adding that he is “not defending Dodik.”

Milanović believes that an effort should be made to find common ground and an agreement with the Serbs.

We must try to find a common language and an agreement with the Serbs, who have always behaved as if they feel constrained in their own skin. Not by making someone else suffer, as the doomsayers from Sarajevo keep repeating. Even if we had bad intentions, we wouldn’t be capable of it. We only want equal rights, for Croats to elect their own representatives—nothing more – Milanović stated.

He also expressed his opinion that Serbs will not separate from Bosnia and Herzegovina easily, but that such actions are only helping them move in that direction.

Photo: Goran Mehkek/Cropix

Source: srna.rs