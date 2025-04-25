Milanović: Ukraine is too big to join the EU

“The EU is a beautiful and powerful project. The countries in the region are such that Western countries will not accept them into the EU, and Ukraine is too big. Thanks to Europe, the employment situation in our country has never been better,” Milanović said.

Although he said that he had come to listen more and speak less during this election season, he told the future mayor and all those who will win the local elections to use as much as possible the money from European funds ‘because now is the last minute’.

The Union, he said in his speech, has no energy because it has given up. It cannot replace the energy it had when it imported it from Russia at a low price. Unfortunately, Milanović emphasized, we are not even among the strongest in terms of new technologies, these are America and China today.