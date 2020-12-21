Miloš Biković Was Chosen as the Most Popular Actor in Russia in 2020.

Miloš Biković Was Chosen as the Most Popular Actor in Russia in...

Another recognition for Miloš Biković. Namely, the Serbian actor was chosen as the most popular actor in Russia in 2020.

Miloš is on the first place on the list of the site kino.mail.ru, otherwise the largest database for movies and series in Russia, something like IMDB.

Biković is followed by his colleagues Yuri Borisov, Alexander Petrov, and Pavel Priluchniy.

Victoria Isakova was chosen as the most popular Russian actress in 2020, according to the choice of the site kino.mail.ru, who was ahead of Ljubova Aksenova, Kristina Asmus, Ekaterina Klimova, and Svetlana Khodochenkova.

Miloš himself thanked Russia for this recognition.

“Thank you, Russia! Popularity does not always speak of quality, but it indicates that the viewer has come into contact with the actor,” Biković wrote in Russian in his Twitter post.

