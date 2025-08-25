Minić: Some Ministers Will Stay in the New Government

Savo Minić, the Prime Minister-designate for forming the Republika Srpska Government, has told SRNA today that a certain number of current ministers will be part of the new government, considering their current involvement in the implementation of important projects that need to be completed.

“We must be aware that this government is being formed for a one-year period, that we are entering the final quarter of the year, and it is necessary, due to some essential matters, to maintain continuity. For that reason, the policy agenda will not contain everything typically found in a four-year term, but will instead focus on completing certain ongoing tasks,” Minić said.

He added that key segment will include the economy and demographics issues, as well as launching projects the public expects.

“That’s why it is important for all those ministers who were involved and ultimately responsible to remain in place so these projects can move forward,” Minić emphasized.

He noted that consultations with parliamentary political parties will begin tomorrow, followed by discussions with social partners and the non-governmental sector, so the policy agenda and a session of the Republika Srpska National Assembly could take place next week.

“We don’t want to improvise or rush in any way, despite the specific nature of the situation. We want to respect all partners and include acceptable ideas in the policy agenda,” Minić said.