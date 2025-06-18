Minister Šeranić Visits International Heart Center in Saint Petersburg

The Republika Srpska Minister of Health and Social Welfare Alen Šeranić toured the International Heart Center in Saint Petersburg today, where he spoke with the center’s representatives.

Šeranić and the delegation from Republika Srpska held talks with cardiologist Maria Prokudin, who is also the president of the International Heart Center, the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare of Republika Srpska told SRNA.

The meeting was also attended by the Minister of Scientific and Technological Development and Higher Education Željko Budimir and the Minister of Trade and Tourism of Republika Srpska Denis Šulić.

Yesterday, Šeranić visited the State Budget Educational Institution Boarding School Grot and the National Medical Research Center V.A. Almazov in Saint Petersburg.

The Minister of Health and Social Welfare of Republika Srpska is part of the delegation, led by Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik, participating in the International Economic Forum.