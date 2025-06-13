Mitić: It Is Unacceptable for the OHR to Exist in the 21st Century

Mitić: It Is Unacceptable for the OHR to Exist in the 21st...

Aleksandar Mitić, a research associate at the Institute for Politics and Economy in Belgrade, told SRNA that it is unacceptable for the Office of the High Representative /OHR/ to still exist in the 21st century, emphasizing that the imposed crisis in BiH is solely the fault of the collective West and political Sarajevo.

Mitić stated that the current political crisis in BiH was caused not only by Christian Schmidt’s decisions but also by the manner of his appointment, which completely undermined the principles for selecting the so-called High Representative.

“Even if we disregard that, the way in which he was appointed – by violating the disapproval of the Russian Federation and China – served as a prelude to everything that followed, namely the imposition of a crisis for which the sole culprits are those in the political West and Sarajevo who support such decisions. They have used this situation to further undermine the competencies of Republika Srpska,” Mitić stressed.

According to him, the very foundations of the UN Charter are being violated while vague notions such as “spirit” and “interpretations” are being used instead of respecting what is written.

“In that same way, the Serbian people were bombed in 1999 without UN Security Council approval, and in 2008, with the coordination of the U.S. and the EU, Kosovo’s unilateral declaration of independence was pushed through, again despite objections and warnings from the Russian Federation and China,” Mitić pointed out.

The interpretation of the “spirit” of the Dayton Peace Agreement, as opposed to its actual wording, he said, constitutes a violation of the UN Charter and, consequently, of the UN-based international system.

“Just like UN Resolution 1244 in the case of Kosovo and Metohija, in the case of the Dayton Agreement as well, instead of adhering to the letter of what is written, the opposite is happening – agreements are being interpreted, and always to the detriment of the Serbian people,” Mitić emphasized.

Therefore, Mitić underlined, genuine multilateralism, as advocated by Chinese President Xi Jinping, is essential. This means a return to written documents and not their supposed “spirit,” in order to save the UN-based international system.