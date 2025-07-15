MoI of Republika Srpska Helicopter Missions: Rescue and Firefighting

While the sun relentlessly scorches the Herzegovinian soil for the ninth day in a row, and the smoke from wildfires darkens the horizons, the members of the Aviation Administration of the Ministry of Interior of Republika Srpska once again demonstrated what makes them exceptional – their unwavering determination to respond to calls in the most difficult moments.

In just one afternoon – two air medical transports, two battles for life, and not a moment of rest.

The first transport was carried out from the General Hospital in Trebinje to the University Clinical Center of Republika Srpska in Banja Luka. Thanks to a quick reaction, well-organized, and precisely coordinated transport, a 71-year-old patient, K.M., with a serious femoral fracture, was immediately admitted to the Clinical Center and prepared for surgery – a step closer to recovery.

“During the first mission, before we even returned to base, a new request for an air medical transport arrived. We didn’t even think about resting; we immediately departed for a new flight. That is our calling and our duty,” Boban Kusturić, Head of the Aviation Administration, told SRNA.

The second flight – even more complex. The patient, M.Dž. /58/, had a severe diagnosis: subarachnoid hemorrhage, ruptured aneurysm, postoperative condition.

The helicopter took off again, this time from Banja Luka to Belgrade, to the Clinical Center of Serbia, Neurology Clinic. Her battle for life continues in the hospital, but thanks to the team’s swift and precise response, she arrived in time.

“In moments when seconds decide, we have no right to make mistakes. Our people know what that means – and that is why they act quickly, efficiently, and safely,” Kusturić emphasized.

But that was not all. While some were on life-saving missions, others were fighting the fiery inferno. For nine consecutive days, helicopters of the Aviation Administration have been flying over the fire lines in the wider Trebinje area. In these nine days, more than 420,000 liters of water have been dropped. Every drop is a blow against the flames.

For the members of the Aviation Administration, there are no breaks. There are no excuses. There is only the mission: to protect lives, to help, and to be where others cannot.

On a day when lives were being saved and fires extinguished simultaneously, it became clear – these are not just technical operations; these are stories of courage, responsibility, and unconditional dedication.

And so, while the fires continue to blaze and battles are fought for every human life, the sound of helicopters still echoes in the skies above Republika Srpska. But it is not just the noise of engines and rotors – it is the sound of courage, dedication, and honor. The sound of heroes.