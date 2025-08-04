More than 30,000 people in the rain in Sremski Karlovci (PHOTO/VIDEO)

In Sremski Karlovci, the Day of Remembrance of all victims and exiles in the Croatian armed operation “Storm” was marked yesterday. The commemoration was attended by the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, and President of the Republic of Srpska, Milorad Dodik.

More than 30,000 people gathered in Sremski Karlovci to mark the 30th anniversary of the “Storm” crime while it was raining.

The President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, said at the beginning of his address that so many people had never gathered at the “Storm” commemoration as they did tonight.