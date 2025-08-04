More than 30,000 people in the rain in Sremski Karlovci (PHOTO/VIDEO)

In Sremski Karlovci, the Day of Remembrance of all victims and exiles in the Croatian armed operation “Storm” was marked yesterday. The commemoration was attended by the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, and President of the Republic of Srpska, Milorad Dodik.
More than 30,000 people gathered in Sremski Karlovci to mark the 30th anniversary of the “Storm” crime while it was raining.
The President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, said at the beginning of his address that so many people had never gathered at the “Storm” commemoration as they did tonight.
“Thank you to all the people of Krajina who are here with us. Thank you for everything you have given to our country, for your love for Serbia. Thank you for contributing to the progress of Serbia, for what you do in it. The heart of Krajina is huge, and in it there is the most love for Serbia. Thank you for contributing to the progress of Serbia, for giving your children to Serbia and for loving it and for loving it more than your own homes, because you wanted to live with your people. We are sorry that we did not welcome you as we should, that we hid you from the residents of Belgrade and Novi Sad, who were not able to witness the misfortune that befell our people. Thank you for putting up with it and never resenting Serbia. Thank you for always being with your country and your people,” said Vučić.