More than Five Thousand Mothers received One Time Financial Asistance in Banja Luka

More than 5,000 women have so far received support from the city of Banja Luka during the birth of a child, the City Administration announced.

A one-time financial aid for the birth of a child in the amount of 500 to 2,000 BAM is a pro-natal measure of the city, the implementation of which began in October 2021.

An amount of 500 BAM is paid upon the birth of a child, and for the third, fourth and every subsequent child, the funds are paid in two parts, the first part upon the birth of the child, and the second part on the occasion of the child’s first birthday.

As stated by the Banja Luka Department for Social Activities, the processing of incoming requests takes place continuously.

The deadline for submitting a request for one-time financial assistance upon the birth of a child is six months from the birth of the child. The request for the payment of financial support can be submitted by mothers who meet the conditions in the City Administration, in the Reception Office, room 16, counter one or two.

Last year, 1,690 requests were received, for which approximately 900,000 BAM was allocated from the budget, while more than 250 requests have been received since the beginning of the year.

